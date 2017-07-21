Yemen's cholera epidemic will worsen in rainy season, Oxfam warns

An international aid organisation has warned that Yemen's cholera epidemic, the world's worst since Haiti's 2011 outbreak, is likely to worsen in the rainy season.

An Oxfam spokesman said cholera in Yemen is now "the largest ever recorded in any country in a single year".

The World Health Organisation reported on Thursday nearly 370,000 suspected cases of cholera and over 1,800 deaths since April 27.

The group warned that Yemen's rainy season from July to September will accelerate the outbreak.

"Cholera has spread unchecked in a country already on its knees after two years of war and which is teetering on the brink of famine," said Nigel Timmins, Oxfam's humanitarian director who has just returned from a fact-finding mission to Yemen.

AP