Yale has renamed one of its colleges after a badass female computer scientist

Back to World Home

Yale University are renaming the residential Calhoun College after computer scientist Grace Murray Hopper, and people are welcoming the change for a multitude of reasons.

Not only is it a great decision to honour a trailblazing female scientist, but it also deals with the controversy surrounding the college’s original namesake. John Calhoun was a 19th century alumnus who ardently supported slavery, who Yale President Peter Salovey says was a white supremacist at odds with the university’s values.

Salovey had announced in April that the school would keep Calhoun’s name in order to not erase history, but says this is an exceptional case because promoting slavery was Calhoun’s principal legacy.

Many people are loving the fact that Hopper is the new choice: a mathematician turned-Navy rear admiral, she was one of the first programmers of the Harvard Mark I computer used towards the end of WWII and her list of achievements are seriously impressive. It seemed like an excellent way to honour International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Saturday.

Given Calhoun was someone who contended that slavery was a “positive good”, people are pleased that his name is no longer associated with the university.

But the decision has not been welcomed by everyone. Some people think it opens up a whole can of worms, especially as the namesake of the university itself was no angel (Elihu Yale was a member of the East India Company and accused of corruption).

And others accuse the university of trying to smooth over the atrocities of the past.

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera has since resigned from a voluntary position at the university in response to the decision.

Yale said in a statement Sunday that it respected Rivera’s decision, but said its choice to rename the college was based on principle, not political correctness.
KEYWORDS: grace murray hopper, Yale University

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World