WWF’s Christmas advert has a devastating message about elephants

As retailers battle it out with slick festive adverts, conservation charity WWF pulls on the heartstrings with a devastating reminder of the impact illegal wildlife trade has on animals.

WWF’s Christmas tear-jerker film, titled Just Like Us, showcases the loss an elephant feels when it sees its herd attacked by poachers.

Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF, said: “Like all of us, elephants vary in many characteristics, emotions and personalities.

“The impact of poaching not only threatens the future of elephants, but it is strongly felt among them and leaves a lasting impression. Time and time again we see elephants grieve for those tragically killed.”

(WWF)

Some scenes in the 60-second advert are seen as a reflection in an elephant’s eye.

The heartbreaking advert, which was released on November 21, shows harrowing scenes where another member of the herd meets an untimely death after being shot by poachers.

Towards the end, rangers are seen apprehending a poacher. According to the International Ranger Federation, 740 rangers have been killed working to protect wildlife since 2009.

Written and produced by All Mighty Pictures, the latest effort from WWF aims to appeal for donations to help fund its work worldwide.

(WWF)

According to the charity, around 55 elephants a day are killed for their tusks, with more African elephants being killed than are born.

WWF says the global illegal wildlife trade, including the ban on sales of ivory, is the fourth biggest international criminal trade worth over an estimated £15 billion a year.

Steele said: “Carved into trinkets and ornaments and illegally sold for huge sums of money globally, their stolen tusks are in high demand and more African elephants are now being poached than born.

“This cannot go on and we’re dedicated to galvanising efforts to put a stop to the trade globally, but we can’t do it alone.”