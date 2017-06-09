'WOW, Comey is a leaker!': Trump tweets response to Comey testimony

Donald Trump has made his first comments, over Twitter, since yesterday's gripping testimony by ex-FBI director James Comey before the Sentate Intelligence Committee.

Mr Trump tweeted: "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication."

This is understood as a reference to Comey's confirmation that he told the US President that he (Mr Trump) was not being investigated personally by the FBI in relation to his campaign's links with Russia

Mr Trump also took a shot at Comey for his admission that he (Comey) leaked a memo of a meeting with Trump to the New York Times, via a friend.

In this morning's tweet, My Trump said: "...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!"

At Thursday's testimony, Former FBI director James Comey accused Trump of spreading "lies, plain and simple" about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing.

In his testimony, Mr Comey jumped to the heart of the political controversy around his firing and discussed if the president interfered in the bureau's Russia investigation.

He said that Mr Trump demanded his loyalty and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by publicly declaring the president was not involved in the FBI probe into his campaign's ties with Russia.