World reacts as Emmanuel Macron, 39, becomes France's youngest president
07/05/2017 - 22:05:49Back to French Election World Home
Emmanuel Macron is set to become France’s next president after exit polls gave him a strong lead over far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
French polling agencies show the centrist candidate has triumphed over the National Front leader, who is forecast to have won just 35% of the vote.
Macron, 39, will be the youngest French president ever, putting him at the helm of one of the world’s biggest economies.
Le Pen, who had hoped to capitalise on the disillusionment of voters in France, said she had called Macron to congratulate him on his victory just minutes after the polls came in.
Here’s how politicians and people around the world reacted to the news:
Prime Minister Theresa May
May was quick to congratulate Macron on his victory. A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success.
“France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities.”
US President Donald Trump
Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Vive La France. Congratulations to new President, Emmanuel Macron on his decisive victory over the hard right. #frenchelection— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 7, 2017
London Mayor Sadiq Khan
The French people have chosen hope over fear and unity over division. Congratulations @EmmanuelMacron. #FrenchElection pic.twitter.com/zSNRaEdPRE— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 7, 2017
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
I am delighted that the French people have decisively rejected Le Pen's politics of hate.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 7, 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron
Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron. This is not just a victory for France, but a victory for Britain and the liberal values we hold dear— Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 7, 2017
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage
'@EmmanuelMacron offers 5 more years of failure, power to the EU and open borders. If @MLP_officiel sticks in there, she can win in 2022.— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 7, 2017
Incumbent French president Francois Hollande?
J’ai appelé @EmmanuelMacron pour le féliciter chaleureusement pour son élection. Je lui ai exprimé tous mes vœux de réussite pour notre pays— François Hollande (@fhollande) May 7, 2017
“I called @EmmanuelMacron to congratulate him warmly on his election,” he said. “I expressed to him my best wishes of success for our country.”
European Council President Donald Tusk
Congratulations @EmmanuelMacron. Congratulations to French people for choosing Liberty, Equality and Fraternity over tyranny of fake news.— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) May 7, 2017
Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov
A victory for modern civilization. Now Macron needs to get to work solving the problems that make it so easy to challenge it.— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) May 7, 2017
Former foreign secretary David Miliband
President Macron. Thank goodness for that. Europe can still lead the fight for civilized values. #Presidentielle2017— David Miliband (@DMiliband) May 7, 2017
Republican Senator Dick Black
Macron won France's election so the EU will remain on life support and the 10% unemployment rate will increase with the open borders. pic.twitter.com/qli1lzmcMF— Senator Dick Black (@SenRichardBlack) May 7, 2017
Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland
I congratulate Emmanuel Macron. It is a relief to know France will continue to promote European values and human rights— Thorbjørn Jagland (@TJagland) May 7, 2017
Actress Mia Farrow
Congratulations to the French people and their new President Emmanuel Macron!!— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 7, 2017
Bloomberg chief executive Mike Bloomberg
Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron and the #Macron campaign. pic.twitter.com/D7Ryb35MOu— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) May 7, 2017
Comedian Nick Jack Pappas
Marine Le Pen lost #FrenchElection2017 to Emmanuel Macron by millions of votes.— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 7, 2017
Or, as Donald Trump would call it, a historic win.
Former aide to Hillary Clinton Adam Parkhomenko
Macron has defeated his opponents, which include Putin.— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 7, 2017
Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker
Boy we could do with a Macron; A centrist option. And he played football too. pic.twitter.com/M8V1Bp5Ils— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 7, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here