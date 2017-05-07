World reacts as Emmanuel Macron, 39, becomes France's youngest president

Emmanuel Macron is set to become France’s next president after exit polls gave him a strong lead over far-right populist Marine Le Pen.

French polling agencies show the centrist candidate has triumphed over the National Front leader, who is forecast to have won just 35% of the vote.

Emmanuel Macron.
(Christophe Ena/AP)

Macron, 39, will be the youngest French president ever, putting him at the helm of one of the world’s biggest economies.

Le Pen, who had hoped to capitalise on the disillusionment of voters in France, said she had called Macron to congratulate him on his victory just minutes after the polls came in.

Here’s how politicians and people around the world reacted to the news:

Prime Minister Theresa May

theresa may (Rebecca Naden/PA)
(Rebecca Naden/PA)

May was quick to congratulate Macron on his victory. A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success.

“France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities.”

US President Donald Trump

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage

Incumbent French president Francois Hollande?

“I called @EmmanuelMacron to congratulate him warmly on his election,” he said. “I expressed to him my best wishes of success for our country.”

European Council President Donald Tusk

Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov

Former foreign secretary David Miliband

Republican Senator Dick Black

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland

Actress Mia Farrow

Bloomberg chief executive Mike Bloomberg

Comedian Nick Jack Pappas

Former aide to Hillary Clinton Adam Parkhomenko

Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker
