World reacts as Emmanuel Macron, 39, becomes France's youngest president

Emmanuel Macron is set to become France’s next president after exit polls gave him a strong lead over far-right populist Marine Le Pen.

French polling agencies show the centrist candidate has triumphed over the National Front leader, who is forecast to have won just 35% of the vote.

Macron, 39, will be the youngest French president ever, putting him at the helm of one of the world’s biggest economies.

Le Pen, who had hoped to capitalise on the disillusionment of voters in France, said she had called Macron to congratulate him on his victory just minutes after the polls came in.

Here’s how politicians and people around the world reacted to the news:

Prime Minister Theresa May

May was quick to congratulate Macron on his victory. A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success.

“France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities.”

US President Donald Trump

Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Vive La France. Congratulations to new President, Emmanuel Macron on his decisive victory over the hard right. #frenchelection — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 7, 2017

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

The French people have chosen hope over fear and unity over division. Congratulations @EmmanuelMacron. #FrenchElection pic.twitter.com/zSNRaEdPRE — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 7, 2017

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

I am delighted that the French people have decisively rejected Le Pen's politics of hate. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 7, 2017

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron

Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron. This is not just a victory for France, but a victory for Britain and the liberal values we hold dear — Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 7, 2017

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage

'@EmmanuelMacron offers 5 more years of failure, power to the EU and open borders. If @MLP_officiel sticks in there, she can win in 2022. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 7, 2017

Incumbent French president Francois Hollande?

J’ai appelé @EmmanuelMacron pour le féliciter chaleureusement pour son élection. Je lui ai exprimé tous mes vœux de réussite pour notre pays — François Hollande (@fhollande) May 7, 2017

“I called @EmmanuelMacron to congratulate him warmly on his election,” he said. “I expressed to him my best wishes of success for our country.”

European Council President Donald Tusk

Congratulations @EmmanuelMacron. Congratulations to French people for choosing Liberty, Equality and Fraternity over tyranny of fake news. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) May 7, 2017

Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov

A victory for modern civilization. Now Macron needs to get to work solving the problems that make it so easy to challenge it. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) May 7, 2017

Former foreign secretary David Miliband

President Macron. Thank goodness for that. Europe can still lead the fight for civilized values. #Presidentielle2017 — David Miliband (@DMiliband) May 7, 2017

Republican Senator Dick Black

Macron won France's election so the EU will remain on life support and the 10% unemployment rate will increase with the open borders. pic.twitter.com/qli1lzmcMF — Senator Dick Black (@SenRichardBlack) May 7, 2017

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland

I congratulate Emmanuel Macron. It is a relief to know France will continue to promote European values and human rights — Thorbjørn Jagland (@TJagland) May 7, 2017

Actress Mia Farrow

Congratulations to the French people and their new President Emmanuel Macron!! — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 7, 2017

Bloomberg chief executive Mike Bloomberg

Comedian Nick Jack Pappas

Marine Le Pen lost #FrenchElection2017 to Emmanuel Macron by millions of votes.



Or, as Donald Trump would call it, a historic win. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 7, 2017

Former aide to Hillary Clinton Adam Parkhomenko

Macron has defeated his opponents, which include Putin. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 7, 2017

