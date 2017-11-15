World leaders take to Twitter to celebrate as Australia voted in favour of same-sex marriage

Australia has voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriage.

With a turnout of 79.5%, the country’s Bureau of Statistics said the vote in the non-binding postal survey was in favour by 61.6% to 38.4%.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were among the first politicians to react to the news on social media.

Also joining in to show their support were Apple CEO Tim Cook and Virgin boss Richard Branson.

Along with the Sydney Opera House, the internet lit up with shades of rainbow.

For some, the result has a personal connection.

Following the results, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a vocal advocate of marriage equality, called on lawmakers to heed the “overwhelming” result and to commit to legislate for gay marriage by next month.

The Australian parliament will vote by December on legislation to lift the prohibition.
