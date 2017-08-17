World leaders and Barcelona FC lead the tributes in the wake of the Las Ramblas terror attack

At least 13 people have died and around 100 have been injured after a van ploughed into pedestrians in a terror attack in a busy tourist area of Barcelona.

(Oriol Duran/AP)

Spanish police arrested two people after the white Fiat van tore through the Las Ramblas district which was packed with shoppers and holidaymakers.

The deadly attack has seen past and present world leaders step forward and offer their condolences and support to those affected.

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2017

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Solidaridad con #Barcelona. Estamos a su lado. 🇫🇷🇪🇸 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 17, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May said: “My thoughts are with the victims of today’s terrible attack in Barcelona and the emergency services responding to this ongoing incident. The UK stands with Spain against terror.”

In Barcelona, the city’s football team was also quick to give a statement.

Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017

While sports stars with connections to Barcelona also spoke out, such as Gary Lineker who is a former player for the Catalan club.

Deeply saddened to hear about the attack in the wonderful city of Barcelona. What purpose this barbarity serves is beyond comprehension. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 17, 2017

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal’s uncle used to play for Barcelona and he also shared his thoughts online.

Destrozado por lo que ha ocurrido en Barcelona! Todo mi apoyo a las familias afectadas y a la ciudad. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 17, 2017

“Shattered by what has happened in Barcelona! All my support for the families affected and the city,” wrote Nadal.

Charities such as Amnesty International also took a moment to give a message of unity.

Our thoughts with all those affected in #Barcelona. We stand together #againsthate. pic.twitter.com/5vTa0wmTI6 — Amnesty UK (@AmnestyUK) August 17, 2017

The charity’s message, “we stand together”, is so often used in the aftermath to a terror attack – and many did the same.

Our thoughts are with Barcelona this afternoon #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/7NahB08MRR — I Love Manchester (@ILoveMCR) August 17, 2017

My thoughts and love for all those affected in Barcelona tonight. #WeStandTogether — Joseph Mawle (@realjosephmawle) August 17, 2017

Saddened to hear of the awful attack in Barcelona today. We stand with the people of Barcelona #WeStandTogether 💙 — BTP (@BTP) August 17, 2017

Local media have said police were hunting a man named Driss Oukabir who is suspected of having rented the van used in the attack. The passport of a Spanish citizen, of Moroccan origin, was found at the scene.

The identity of those arrested is not clear.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the terror group has frequently declared that it was behind terrorist incidents in recent years, and experts have warned their claims should be treated with caution.