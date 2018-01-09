Worboys' victims should be contacted by liaison officers, UK MP says

Victims of "black cab rapist" John Worboys must be contacted by liaison officers urgently, a UK MP has said, as she warned that he knew their addresses.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper said some of the victims had "still heard nothing" and do not know what the Parole Board terms are.

Speaking in the UK Commons following a statement on Parole Board transparency by UK Justice Secretary David Gauke, she said: "Some of the victims still have heard nothing from victim liaison officers, still don’t know what the Parole Board terms are, and whether this man may end up living near them."

The chairwoman of the UK Home Affairs Select Committee and former shadow home secretary added: "Given that he had their addresses, will he urgently ensure that all of the victims are contacted by victim liaison officers before this man is released?"

Mr Gauke replied: "There will be cases where people do not want to be informed, there will be cases where people will want to receive a great deal of detail - we need to have a system that is sensitive to what victims want.

"She raises the point about where Worboys will be and whether he could be close by to victims.

"The conditions of the licence are for the Parole Board but I think, I suspect, I speak for the House ... that we would expect the Parole Board to be sensitive of the concerns that victims may have as to their own safety, and indeed the trauma of finding themselves perhaps accidentally in the presence of someone who has committed such terrible crimes."

Tory former minister Anna Soubry called for the UK Parole Board to place a condition on his release that he is "not allowed back into Greater London".

She said: "I and many others are struggling to believe that Worboys is no longer a danger, because it’s the nature of this sort of offending that these particular men are often extremely cunning.

"We have to trust the Parole Board, I pay tribute to the work they do and they must retain their independence, but if nothing else, and I know it’s not within the gift of the Secretary of State, they must put a condition upon his release that he is not allowed back into Greater London because that’s what the victims need to hear - they are very frightened of this man."

Mr Gauke said he understood Ms Soubry’s concerns, and that it was for the Parole Board to determine the conditions.

