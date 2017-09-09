Women's contrinution to development of science discussed at Expo 2017 in Astana

Delegates from 25 countries gathered at the International Forum "Women for the Future Energy" in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The event discussed issues such as the contribution of women to promoting innovative ideas in the sphere of alternative energy and the green economy, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth in transitioning to clean energy, and effective partnership of the state, the business sector, and civil society.

State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gulshara Abdykalikova, stressed the need to boost the participation of women in establishing global sustainable development in her opening speech at the event.

According to Ms Abdykalikova, women all over the world should influence the dissemination and improvement of environmental technologies.

The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, also spoke at the forum.

He noted that due to the efforts of women, Kazakhstan would be able to achieve the sustainable development goals set by the UN.

Women's participation should be ensured at all levels, including by increasing the number of female scientists in the energy sector.

Over 300 delegates from 25 countries took part in the forum which resulted in the adoption of a Resolution encouraging the world community to follow the principles of achieving a reduced environmental impact, as well as containing climate change and the deterioration of natural resources.