Women of colour are exposed to higher levels of toxins from cosmetics than whites, experts warn

Most of us use off-the-shelf beauty and personal care products but researchers have reason to believe that some women may have higher levels of chemicals from beauty cosmetics in their bodies than others.

Two US-based scientists claim that “Western standards of beauty” are causing women of non-white heritage to have higher levels of toxic chemicals in their bodies because of beauty products specifically marketed at them.

Ami Zota, assistant professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University, and Bhavna Shamasunder, assistant professor of urban and environmental policy at Occidental College in Los Angeles, looked at previous studies and found that women from ethnic backgrounds in the US spend more on beauty products than the national average.

They also found that cosmetics marketed directly to WOC such as skin lighteners, chemical hair straighteners and odour masking products contain far higher levels of chemicals than those marketed to white women.

Zota and Shamasunder blame the marketing practices of brands that “emphasise a European standard of beauty” as the reason.

“Pressure to meet Western standards of beauty means Black, Latina and Asian American women are using more beauty products and thus are exposed to higher levels of chemicals known to be harmful to health,” Zota added.

The scientists say that products like chemical hair relaxers are likely to contain oestrogen which can trigger premature reproductive development in young girls and possibly uterine tumours, while skin lightening face creams contain hidden ingredients such as topical steroids or mercury, which is toxic for humans.

They also cite a study done by Zota and her colleagues in 2016 where it was revealed that women using douching products for vaginal cleaning had significantly higher exposures to a harmful chemical known as DEP – which may cause birth defects in babies and has also been linked to health problems in women.

Research also shows that low-income WOC are more likely to live in an environment with high levels of pollutants – and the scientists warn that a combination of constant exposures to chemicals in beauty products and pollution can interfere with healthy reproduction and development.

“For women who live in already polluted neighbourhoods, beauty product chemicals may add to their overall burden of exposures to toxic chemicals,” said Shamasunder.

“Certain racial/ethnic groups may be systematically and disproportionately exposed to chemicals in beauty products since factors such as institutionalised racism can influence product use.”

The commentary is published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.