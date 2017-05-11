Woman who used to work on ex-husband's factory floor awarded £73m in divorce

A woman who used to work on the shop floor of her estranged millionaire husband's factory has been awarded £73m by a divorce court judge in the UK.

Mr Justice Mostyn said the woman should get 40% of a £182m marital assets.

The judge announced his decision today in a written ruling after analysing the case at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He said the pair had started living together in 1986 and had two grown-up children.

The woman was 54 and the millionaire businessman 68.

"In 1985 they began their relationship," said Mr Justice Mostyn.

"At that time the wife was a worker on the shop floor of the husband's factory."

He said the pair had married in 1989 and separated in 2015.

The businessman had argued that he had made special contributions to the creation of wealth which outweighed contributions made by his estranged wife

Mr Justice Mostyn concluded that a 60-40 split was fair.

"The overall assets are £182m," said the judge. "£73m is 40% of that."

He added: "In my judgment that is a perfectly fair proportion for the wife to receive on the facts of this case."

Mr Justice Mostyn said the man had a business making materials for installation in ceilings in southern England.

He said the couple had enjoyed a "very high lifestyle" and owned properties of "exceptional quality" in London, Hampshire, Somerset, Devon and Austria.

The judge said the businessman was "very active", had no intention of retiring and loved shooting, ski-ing and motor racing.