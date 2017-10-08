Woman who tried to climb Buckingham Palace gates charged with being drunk and disorderly

A woman has been charged by police in England after being arrested while trying to scale the front gates of Buckingham Palace in London.

Jessica Davey, 35, will appear in court tomorrow accused of being drunk and disorderly over the incident at the central London landmark yesterday, Scotland Yard said.

Davey, from Ilbert Street in Queen's Park, west London, was remanded in custody ahead of her appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Officers arrested her outside the British queen's official London residence at around 5.40pm on Saturday.