Woman suspected of suffocating baby son in Austria
A woman has been arrested for allegedly suffocating her eight-month-old son in a Vienna hospital.
Police said the suffocation took place on Wednesday in a room at the hospital where the 37-year-old mother and her baby had been admitted.
A police statement said the mother then fled before trying to kill herself.
The statement from Vienna police said the "obviously mentally ill" woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a secure psychiatric unit.