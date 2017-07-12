Woman sues Disneyland after chef's blow torch gives her second degree burns

A mother of two says she suffered burns to her face after a blow torch used to light a dessert sent flames across a counter at a Disneyland Paris restaurant.

Erica Osbourne, 37, claims she was injured when the flames set light to her jumper and spread to her face.

A chef at the Newport Bay Hotel Restaurant was using a blow torch on the creme brulee desserts which Mrs Osbourne had ordered.

The flames narrowly missed Mrs Osbourne's 10-year-old daughter Abigail as she had gone to get ice cream just two seconds before.

Mrs Osbourne, who had organised the trip around her birthday, suffered second degree burns, scarring to her face and lost part of her eyebrows and hair.

"I had ordered the creme brulee and Abigail had literally just gone to get an ice cream when the chef lit the sugar and a massive fireball came across the counter towards me," Mrs Osbourne said.

"I was so terrified that I froze to the spot but I remember an intense heat on my face. Abigail told me later that I was screaming 'help me! I'm on fire'. My jumper and my face were on fire.

"One of the chefs jumped over the counter and him and a customer bundled me to the ground and rolled me around to put out the flames.

"I opened my eyes to see everybody staring at me and there were all of these children screaming. My face was really painful and felt very hot."

Mrs Osbourne, from Bristol, was treated by paramedics after the incident in February this year before being transferred to hospital where she was kept for several hours.

She said her greatest fear was for her daughter. "She was literally two seconds away from being hit by the fireball and it terrifies me. She has said since that she wanted to run away from the restaurant as she was so scared. She has had nightmares about it since.

"Several months on and she says she still pictures me on fire when she closes her eyes."

Mrs Osbourne is now taking legal action against Disneyland Paris for personal injury.

She said: "The last thing you expect when you take your kids to Disneyland is to get a blow torch in the face.

"Immediately after I was burnt one of the managers said to me that the incident was 'no different to falling off a bike'. I couldn't believe it. Another person at the park asked if I had been wearing lots of perfume, as if they were trying to say it was my fault. I had been in the park all day with my kids so I definitely wasn't.

"What I really want out of this is a written apology and for them to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Lawyer James Griffin, from Slater and Gordon, who is representing Mrs Osbourne, said: "This was a terrifying incident that could have resulted in much more serious consequences.

"It was only by pure luck that a child was not seriously injured and only down to the quick thinking of a couple of people that Mrs Osbourne did not suffer more serious burns."

A Disneyland Paris spokeswoman said: "The safety and security of our guests is our number one priority. Incidents of this type are extremely rare.

"As this is an ongoing legal issue which is in the process of being resolved, it would be inappropriate to discuss this further at this time."

