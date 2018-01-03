Woman shot in arm while streaming on Facebook Live

A woman was shot at multiple times while she was streaming on Facebook Live.

The 27-year-old was hit in the arm during the altercation, which happened in Chicago on Tuesday morning, reported the Chicago Tribune.

The victim was arguing with another woman who was sitting in a car.

The woman in the vehicle then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the arm.

Investigators have the Facebook video and the suspected gunwoman has been identified, although she remains at large, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

He called the shooting a “domestic-related incident between two individuals that know each other” and said officers do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Facebook Live allows users to film themselves and broadcast live to their friends on the social network.