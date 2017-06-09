Woman sexually assaulted by Roman Polanski to speak for him in court

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim is expected to stand up for him in court to help put an end to the 40-year-old case.

The film director's lawyer said Samantha Geimer will appear in Los Angeles Superior Court to make the case that he has served his time.

Ms Geimer, who was 13 at the time, has long supported Polanski's bid to end the case but has never appeared on his behalf in court.

Lawyer Harland Braun wants a judge to release sealed testimony he believes will show judicial misconduct years ago.

He wants to use transcripts to get an international arrest warrant lifted that confines Polanski to three European countries.

The Oscar-winner has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor.

AP