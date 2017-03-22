Woman jailed for assaulting neighbours after years of her anti-social behaviour

A woman who assaulted three neighbours after placing a chair on a roof to look into a nearby garden has been jailed for 22 weeks.

Julie Rankine, 54, who has threatened to turn her £700,000 house into a tea room, jabbed one victim in the stomach with a walking stick and wielded an axe near a male neighbour.

Birmingham Magistrates' Court heard Rankine was responsible for up to nine years of anti-social behaviour, part of which prompted neighbours to erect a £4,000 gazebo to protect their privacy.

Rankine, of Streetly Lane in Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield, was convicted of three common assaults and threatening behaviour after denying the offences at trial.

Opening the facts of the case to sentencing judge Ian Strongman, prosecutor Simon Cleary said the trial judge had ruled that "other than Miss Rankine's name, address and date of birth, he didn't believe a word she said."

The court heard Rankine also played loud music, had hosted late-night pool parties and was planning to keep her "tea room" open until midnight seven days a week in an affluent street of detached homes.

Rankine was convicted of committing assaults on March 21, June 1 and August 28 last year and "abusive" behaviour on the day of the last offence.

Mr Cleary said of the charges: "Really, these offences are the tip of an iceberg of problems between Miss Rankine and her neighbours.

"There are clear statements on the file not just to do with the assaults and the public order event, but quite frankly to do with her behaviour as a neighbour going back as long as nine years.

"She has tormented them and there is a statement (from one victim) that is 17 pages long."

Passing sentence, District Judge Strongman said the four offences were part of ongoing problems rather than being unusual or isolated.

Instructing Rankine to abide by the terms of an indefinite restraining order, the judge said: "You are an unpleasant woman who has caused your neighbours' lives to be hell.

"This is your comeuppance."