Woman in court after fight broke out in audience during Lord of the Dance show

A woman has appeared in court after a brawl broke out at a theatre during a performance of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance.

Georgina Sixsmith, 48, is accused of two counts of assaulting police officers and one charge of being drunk and disorderly after trouble erupted in the orchestra stalls at the Palace Theatre in Manchester on April 11, the opening night of the high-kicking Irish dance extravaganza.

Police were called to reports of eight people fighting before arresting Sixsmith, of Andrew Street, Middleton, Greater Manchester.

She appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court today and spoke only to confirm her identity during the brief hearing.

No pleas were entered and magistrates accepted an application by Nicky Johnson, defending, that the defendant be referred to a mental health panel before a further court hearing scheduled for June 15.

PA