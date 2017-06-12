Woman dead after earthquake on Greek island

A woman has been found dead on Lesbos after her house collapsed following a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2, the Greek island's mayor said.

Spyros Galinos said the woman was found in the southern village of Vrisa, which was badly affected by Monday's earthquake.

At least 10 people were injured on the island following the undersea quake which was also felt in western Turkey, including in Istanbul, and on neighbouring Greek islands.

The debris of a damaged building after an earthquake in the village of Plomari on the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos. Manolis Lagoutaris/InTime News via AP

The fire service says it has no reports of further trapped or missing people.

Earthquakes are frequent in Greece and Turkey, which are on active fault lines.