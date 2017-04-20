Woman arrested in London on suspicion of terror offence
A woman has been arrested in north London on suspicion of a terrorism offence.
The 23-year-old is being held on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism, as part of an investigation with Belgian Federal Police into facilitating travel to Syria.
She was arrested on Thursday after Metropolitan Police raided an address in north London.
Officers also searched two homes in east London and continue to search another in the north of the capital.
