Woman, 21, held at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts

A 21-year-old woman has been detained at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, police in England said.

The woman, from north London, was arrested as she left a flight from Istanbul, Turkey, at just after 9pm on Thursday.

Officers said the arrest was Syria-related and the woman was being held at a south London police station.

The Metropolitan Police said searches two addresses in the north of the capital had been searched.