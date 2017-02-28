Woman, 18, ’detained in France over attack plot’

An 18-year-old woman has reportedly been detained in northern France over a suspected attack plot.

France 3, citing the Paris prosecutor’s office, which handles terrorism cases, said the student in her final year of high school was detained on Tuesday morning in Creil.

The TV channel, without citing sources, said the teenager was linked online to a group of girls who called themselves The Lionesses.

It also said she had had communication with Rachid Kassim, a French Islamic State fighter who was targeted in an American drone strike in early February and who is believed to have controlled multiple plots in his homeland.

More to follow.