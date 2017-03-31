Wildlife park worker killed in elephant herd charge

One man has been killed and another seriously injured after a herd of elephants charged at a group of wildlife park employees in South Africa.

The incident occurred this afternoon near a camp in the flagship Kruger National Park, South Africa's national parks service said.

Police and medics were called to the scene and an investigation is under way.

There have been occasional reports in some African countries of villagers being killed or injured by elephants, which are heavily poached for their ivory and sometimes attacked by villagers who want to protect their crops.

Kruger Park has seen a few instances of elephants charging cars which get too close.

In at least one case, an elephant stamped on a vehicle and caused injuries.

