Wildlife park shoots escaped wolf dead as 'last resort'

A wolf has been shot dead after it escaped from a wildlife park in England.

Ember was discovered outside the perimeter fence at Cotswold Wildlife Park in Burford, Oxfordshire, at about 11am on Friday.

In a statement, the park said shooting the three-year-old animal, who gave birth to five cubs earlier this year, was a "last resort".

"She had somehow escaped her enclosure and had made her way to an area that was beyond the reach of a tranquilliser dart, and potentially within reach of a busy road," the park said.

"The safety of our visitors, and the public, has to be our priority and our keepers were put in the unenviable position of making a decision that no animal lover should have to make."

The park added that measures have been taken to increase security checks and thanked visitors for their co-operation.