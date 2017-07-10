Wildlife officers kill bear that bit sleeping teenager on the head

A bear believed to be the one that attacked a Colorado teenager, biting him on the head, has been trapped and killed by wildlife officers.

The bear was trapped at around 4.30am local time on Monday at Glacier View Ranch where the 19-year-old was attacked as he slept outside.

He reportedly woke up to a "crunching sound" with his head inside the bear's mouth, before other people sleeping nearby were eventually able to fight the bear off.

The teenager later identified only as Dylan told KMGH-TV: "The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in."

The attack happened at about the same time the day before at the camp 48 miles north-west of Denver.

A Colorado teen attacked by a grizzly bear and was dragged several metres by with his head in the bears mouth! pic.twitter.com/91fiwyMTSA — TRT World (@trtworld) July 10, 2017

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said the teenager saw the captured bear and also believed it was the same one.

Black bears are not usually aggressive but have attacked several people in recent weeks.

Wildlife officials will use DNA to verify the bear's identity and look at whether it was sick or injured, which might explain its unusual behaviour.

AP