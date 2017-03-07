WikiLeaks: UK intelligence officials helped CIA turn TVs into listening devices

WikiLeaks has claimed Samsung smart TVs are among the CIA's weapons for surveillance, adding that the agency worked with UK intelligence officials to turn microphones in TVs into listening devices.

Samsung smart TVs have microphones so viewers can make voice commands, such as requests for movie recommendations.

The commands typically are not transmitted outside the home unless users activate the feature.

If the TV is off, there is no listening being done.

But WikiLeaks claims that documents it obtained show that through a programme called Weeping Angel, the target TV appears to be off when it is actually on - and listening.

WikiLeaks says the audio goes to a covert CIA server rather than a party authorised by Samsung.

In such cases, audio is not limited to TV commands but could include everyday conversations.

