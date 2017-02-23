Why volunteer families are needed to test new fire alarm sounds

Hundreds of families across the UK are being sought to take part in a study to test a new fire alarm sound, aimed at specifically waking children.

With the number of deaths falling by around half since the use of fire alarms in homes became widespread, research has shown the devices do not always wake youngsters up.

Here’s what you should know about the study.

What will the study involve?

Scientists at the University of Dundee and Dave Coss, a fire investigator and watch commander at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, are carrying out the study.

More than 500 volunteer families are needed to take part. The research will involve low frequency, intermittent bleeps combined with a recorded message.

Why do scientists think this study will be effective?

Preliminary testing used the voice of the parent. This technique was found to have a 90% success rate, and it will feature in the newest phase of the study.

What have the people behind the study said?

Professor Niamh NicDaeid, of the university’s centre for anatomy and human identification, said: “Protecting our children in the event of fire is so fundamentally important that we want to involve parents and their children in expanding this research.

“Most work in the area has been carried out using relatively small numbers of children and usually in sleep laboratories.

“We want to make this much more relevant to the real world and undertake the tests in the familiar environment of the child’s home and so we are appealing for volunteers to help us.”

What’s prompted this research?

Research in 2013 saw sleeping children exposed to the sound of industry-standard smoke detectors inside their homes.

More than 80% of the 34 children aged between two and 13 who were tested did not respond to the alarm when it was sounding.

Only two children woke up every time and none of the 14 boys woke up at all.

Coss said he started the academic study after six children died in Derby in a blaze started by their parents.

The youngsters, aged between five and 13, who died from the effects of smoke, were asleep in their beds upstairs when the blaze broke out at the semi-detached house in the early hours.

Coss told the BBC: “When we investigated this tragic case we thought the children may have been incapacitated in some way and prevented from getting up, as all were found in their beds.”

He told the broadcaster that since toxicology reports were negative, the only other explanation was that the children “did not respond to the smoke detector and just carried on sleeping”.

And how do people apply to take part in testing the new fire alarms sounds?

Families with children aged between two and 16 are needed for the study. For information visit this website.