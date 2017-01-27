Why LSD's effects last so long and how it makes things seem more meaningful

Scientists studying LSD have discovered the part of the brain that assigns meaning.

Researchers traced the particular neurochemicals and receptors responsible for the sense of meaningfulness often felt while on acid – while another study published on the same day has determined why its effects last so long.

Participants in the first study were asked to rank the meaning attached to a series of songs. Some had been given LSD, others a placebo, and some LSD plus ketanserin, which blocks the effect of LSD on the brain.

Those on LSD reported new meaning in a song that previously had none, and brain imaging studies showed particular receptors that appeared to play a role in assigning meaning.

(makaule/Thinkstock)

“Our results increase our understanding of how personal relevance attribution is enabled in the brain,” said Katrin Preller of the Zurich University Hospital for Psychiatry.

“(We now know) which receptors, neurotransmitters, and brain regions are involved when we perceive our environment as meaningful and relevant.”

Excessively stimulating the 5-HT2A receptors in the brain, which acid does, seems to underpin some of the experiences LSD is famous for – borders between the self and the world blurring, a changing perception of self – and scientists hope they’ve identified a target for treatment of psychiatric illnesses “characterised by alterations in personal relevance attribution”.

A separate study published in Cell appeared to show LSD trips can last up to 12 hours because the substance gets trapped in receptors in the brain.

Scientists at the University of North Carolina captured images of an LSD molecule bound to a serotonin receptor, wedged into the receptor’s binding pocket at an unexpected angle.

“Once LSD gets in the receptor, a lid comes over the LSD, so it’s basically trapped in the receptor and can’t get out,” said pharmacology professor Bryan Roth.

“LSD takes a really long time to get on the receptor, and then once it gets on, it doesn’t get off,” he said.

The finding helps explain why LSD’s effects can last up to 12 hours despite the molecules exiting the blood stream after just a few.

And while it has been described as “speculative” it’s a finding that could help with potential medical research, the scientists said.