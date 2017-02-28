Why does going to space damage an astronaut's eyesight?

Scientists are working on a study to discover why astronauts so often return to Earth with eye trouble.

Collaborators from the Nasa Glenn Research Centre and the University of Alabama have just been given funding to try to work out what causes the space travel side-effect.

Since the launch of the International Space Station, astronauts started spending about six months in space, rather than just a couple of weeks, and doctors noticed many suffered with eye issues when they returned.

In some, these effects continued for as long as five years.

Using a Fundoscope to learn more about changes to vision in space https://t.co/1SsWYz3lCs pic.twitter.com/aTsSn89vnl — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) March 18, 2016

Most astronauts experience a steady descent into long-sightedness, or not being able to see objects nearby.

Previous studies have shown damage in some of these patients is down to pressure changes in the brain and spinal fluid thanks to weightlessness.

The research team thinks that a permanent structural change happens to the eye while astronauts are still in space.

To solve the puzzle, they’re going to use astronauts’ clinical information to create a computer model to simulate the eye as well as the nervous and cardiovascular systems.

“If we are able to identify risk factors that might predispose someone to these types of issues in space, the computational models could become a screening tool for future astronauts,” said Brian Samuels, one of the study’s collaborators.

Pressure is on to find the cause for vision changes in space. More on our @ISS_Research: http://t.co/HE27KEUQEW pic.twitter.com/98lhpEqI5x — NASA (@NASA) March 3, 2015

With a trip to Mars on the horizon, the pressure’s on for scientists to work out what exactly is going on, to prevent astronauts’ vision severely deteriorating while they’re still in space.

Astronauts also lose bone mass and blood volume and, oddly enough, gain height when they go into space.

A trip to Mars would involve a whole lot of space radiation, too, which could increase an astronaut’s cancer risk or add to their eye problems with cataracts.