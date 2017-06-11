Who's in Theresa May's reshuffled cabinet?

After a tumultuous week for the Tories, Theresa May seems to be treading carefully with her post-election cabinet reshuffle.

The Conservative Party is in a considerably weaker position than before the election, holding only 318 seats in parliament, eight shy of the 326 they need for an overall majority.

As familiar MPs were seen arriving and leaving Number 10 on Sunday afternoon, it looks like most ministers are either retaining the positions they held before the election or moving to other jobs within the cabinet.

So who’s moving where?

Who has kept their job?

(David Mirzoeff/PA)

Earlier this week, May confirmed that the top five positions in her cabinet would remain the same, keeping Boris Johnson, Philip Hammond, Amber Rudd, David Davis and Michael Fallon at Foreign Secretary, Chancellor, Home Secretary, Brexit Secretary and Defence Secretary respectively.

Those who heard they were keeping their current role on Sunday include Trade Secretary Liam Fox, Business Secretary Greg Clarke, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid.

Chris Grayling says he's "very pleased" to stay as Transport Sec, and that the PM "is all fine thank you" when asked how she is #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/zxJdKNd5sO — Georgina Stubbs (@georginafstubbs) June 11, 2017

Chris Grayling has said he’s “very pleased” to stay as Transport Secretary and Priti Patel stays on as International Development Secretary.

Justine Greening will also stay at Education Secretary, despite differences of opinion over May’s flagship grammar schools policy.

Alun Cairns has kept his job as Secretary of State for Wales and Gavin Williamson remains Chief Whip.

Who’s been shuffled to a different job?

(David Mirzoeff/PA)



Damian Green has been appointed First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office in the reshuffle, a significant promotion.

David Gauke, who was previously Chief Secretary to the Treasury, has been appointed Works and Pensions Secretary to fill Damian Green’s place.

#Breaking Liz Truss becomes Chief Secretary to the Treasury in Theresa May's Cabinet reshuffle pic.twitter.com/zOABzdrJRE — Press Association (@PA) June 11, 2017

Liz Truss, who was formerly Justice Secretary, has been moved to the role of Chief Secretary to the Treasury – a move that will be seen as a demotion, but a lucky escape considering widespread criticism for her failure to publicly support the judges who made the Article 50 ruling.

She is replaced by David Lidington, former Leader of the House of Commons, as Chancellor and Justice secretary.

Who’s got a new job?

It looks like Michael Gove has made a return to front line politics after being replaced by Elizabeth Truss as Justice Secretary in July 2016. He’s now the new Environment Secretary.

Michael Gove has just left Downing Street through the front door, after he entered Number 10 without being seen by the press #reshuffle https://t.co/hGGtXyBFYI — Georgina Stubbs (@georginafstubbs) June 11, 2017

Andrea Leadsom takes over from Liddington as Leader of the House of Commons.