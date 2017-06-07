Who are the victims of the London Bridge terror attack?

Identities of the London Bridge attack victims have continued to emerge, as police recovered a body from the Thames while searching for a French tourist missing since Saturday night.

Christine Archibald

(Family Handout/PA)

Canadian Archibald, 30, was the first victim to be named.

She died in her fiance’s arms after being struck by the speeding van on London Bridge.

Her family said she would have had “no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.

James McMullan

(PA)

McMullan, 32, from Hackney, was last seen outside the Barrowboy And Banker pub and his sister said police have told her his bank card was found on a body at the scene of the attack.

Melissa McMullan described her brother as “an inspiration” and told Sky News: “While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us, and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more.”

She added that police told her they were unable to formally identify him until the coroner’s report is released.

Alexandre Pigeard

(Markus Schreiber/AP/PA)

Pigeard, 27, has been named by French media as one of those killed.

Brittany news outlet Le Telegramme reported an account from Boro Bistro manager Vincent Le Berre, who told how his colleague, Pigeard, was attacked by a terrorist in the bar near Borough Market on Saturday night.

“I managed to escape him, but my friend Alexandre did not have that chance. He was hit in the neck with a knife,” he said.

According to French media, Pigeard was from Caen, in Normandy, but had been living in London for more than two years.

Sebastien Belanger

(PA)

French chef Belanger, 36, is thought to be among those who died.

He was drinking at the Boro Bistro near Borough Market when the area came under attack.

Originally from Angers, western France, Belanger had lived in London for several years and worked at the Coq d’Argent restaurant in the City, the Daily Telegraph reported.

French media have reported that his family are travelling to London on Wednesday to identify a body which is believed to be his.

Kirsty Boden

(Metropolitan Police/PA)

Australian nurse Boden was killed after she ran towards danger to help people, her family said.

Relatives said the 28-year-old was “loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend”, while colleagues at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in central London described her as “one in a million”.

“As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life,” her family said in a statement. “We are so proud of Kirsty’s brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was.”

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told Melbourne Radio 3AW Ms Boden was killed by “cowardly, vicious terrorists”.

Sara Zelenak

(Markus Schreiber/AP/PA)

Family and friends of Australian Zelenak have said she died in the attack as they posted tributes to her online.

Her father, Mark Wallace, shared a video of his daughter and wrote: “I really miss that funny little laugh.”

Friend Elle Bishop said on Facebook: “I find solace in the fact that the hate that saw you taken from us, you have never felt inside, making you a remarkable young woman.”

Zelenak has not been seen since the attack after she became separated from friends on Saturday night.

Two Australians were confirmed among the dead by the country’s minister for foreign affairs, Julie Bishop.

Meanwhile the grim wait continues for the families and friends searching for loved ones since the attack:

Ignacio Echeverria

(Paul White/AP/PA)

Spanish banker Echeverria, 39, was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Borough Market defending a woman with his skateboard.

His family confirmed his death, although they said it had not been made official by police.

His father, Joaquin Echeverria, said British authorities had not shared any information with them, but his son’s employer, HSBC, had provided the services of a private detective to help with their search.

On Wednesday, journalist and relative Isabel Duran wrote on Twitter: “Ignacio Echeverria attacked the terrorists to try to save a woman. He is in heaven with his inseparable skateboard.”

Xavier Thomas

(Metropolitan Police/PA)

Thomas, 45, has been missing since he was caught up in the attack with his girlfriend, Christine Delcros – though Scotland Yard confirmed an as-yet-unidentified body was recovered from the River Thames on Tuesday evening.

The French couple, who were visiting London for the weekend, were walking south over London Bridge around the time the attack started, according to police.

Delcros was seriously injured when she was struck by the van, while witnesses’ accounts suggest Thomas was thrown into the Thames by the impact, Scotland Yard said.

The body was recovered near Limehouse in east London, downstream of London Bridge.

Thomas’s next of kin have been informed.