Whitehall terror suspect not seeking legal representation

An alleged al Qaida bomb-maker who faces a terror trial after being arrested near Downing Street has told a court he does not plan to be represented by a lawyer.

Khalid Mohammed Omar Ali was arrested last month in Whitehall, where he was allegedly carrying three knives.

The 27-year-old, from Edmonton, north London, appeared via video-link for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday.

He is charged with preparation for a terrorist act on or before April 27, and two charges of making or having explosives related to activity in Afghanistan in 2012.

Wearing a maroon t-shirt under a green, white and yellow jumpsuit, Ali, who has no defence counsel, was asked if he was planning to seek legal representation.

Ali, flanked by two officers, replied that he was not.

Asked if he understood everything that had been said by the prosecution, the bearded defendant said he had.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a trial due to start on November 6 and estimated to last two to three weeks.