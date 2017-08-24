White Supremacist leader in Charlottesville documentary 'hands himself in to police'
24/08/2017 - 09:56:26Back to Charlottesville rally World Home
The White Supremacist leader who became famous after the Charlottesville demonstrations has handed himself in to US police, it has been reported.
Christopher Cantwell featured in a documentary about the violent rallies in which one woman died in the US state of Virginia earlier this month.
Video contains language, NSFW
According to CNN, Cantwell has turned himself in after a tearful video went viral.
In the video, he claims that he acted in defence of others during the protests.
He is understood to be facing a number of charges, including one count of malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance.
Video contains language, NSFW
Join the conversation - comment here