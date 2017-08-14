White nationalist website taken off internet, drugs giant CEO resigns after Charlottesville violence

A prominent US white nationalist website which promoted a Virginia rally that ended in deadly violence on Saturday has lost its internet domain host.

GoDaddy tweeted on Sunday night that it had given the Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain to another provider because the site violates GoDaddy's terms of service.

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

GoDaddy spokesman Dan Race told the New York Daily News that the Daily Stormer violated its terms of service by labelling a woman killed in an attack at the event in Charlottesville "fat" and "childless".

Heather Heyer died on Saturday when a man ploughed his car into a group of demonstrators protesting against the white nationalist rally.

Shortly after GoDaddy tweeted its decision, the site posted an article claiming it had been hacked and would be shut down.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump has lashed out at a pharmaceutical boss who has attacked the US President for not taking a bigger stand against intolerance and extremism.

Kenneth Frazier, who is the CEO of Merck, has quit an advisory panel and criticised a racist protest in Virginia over the weekend, which left a woman dead.

The chief executive of America's third-largest pharmaceutical company quit the role citing "a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism".

The US President has tweeted how Mr Frazier will now have more time to "lower rip-off drug prices".

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Drug makers have come under closer scrutiny because of rising drug prices, although Merck has not been one of the companies targeted by politicians or watchdogs.

Mr Frazier said in a tweet on Monday that the country's leaders must "honour our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy".

One person was killed in the Virginia protests after a car slammed into a crowd. Multiple people were injured in that incident and in in running clashes between white supremacists and groups opposing them.

Other executives who agreed to serve on councils advising the president have already resigned, citing separate stances taken by the Trump administration.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk resigned from the manufacturing council in June, as well as two other advisory groups to the president, after the US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

Walt Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger also resigned from a White House advisory council for the same reason.

