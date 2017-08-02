White House says Donald Trump has signed bill imposing sanctions on Russia
US President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia, White House officials said.
The president signed the bill on Wednesday morning, the two officials said.
The package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia passed Congress with overwhelming support.
Moscow responded to the move by ordering a reduction in the number of US diplomats in Russia.
