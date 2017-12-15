White House: FBI records show ’extreme bias’ against Donald Trump

Newly revealed FBI records show there is "extreme bias" against President Donald Trump among senior leadership at the FBI, the White House said.

The accusation came hours before Mr Trump was to speak at the FBI training academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Donald Trump and former FBI director James Comey

The president, who has described the agency as "in tatters", is to speak at a ceremony at the FBI campus for law enforcement leaders graduating from a programme aimed at raising standards.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told Fox News Channel that edits to former FBI director James Comey’s statement on Hillary Clinton’s private email server and text messages from a top agent critical of Trump are "deeply troubling."

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

"There is extreme bias against this president with high-up members of the team there at the FBI who were investigating Hillary Clinton at the time," he said.

It comes as special counsel Robert Mueller pushes on with a probe of possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Mr Gidley said Mr Trump maintains confidence in the FBI’s rank-and-file.

Edits to the Comey draft appeared to soften the gravity of the bureau’s finding in its 2016 investigation of Mrs Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state.

Mr Gidley said the disclosure of politically charged text messages sent by one of the agents on the Clinton case, Peter Strzok, were "eye-opening".

.@hogangidley45: It’s eye opening and troubling to see the extreme bias coming from top FBI officials at an agency that should be unbiased pic.twitter.com/RQeMHd98H2 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) December 15, 2017

Mr Strzok, who was in the room as Mrs Clinton was interviewed, was later assigned to Mr Mueller’s team to investigate potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

He was re-assigned after the messages were uncovered this summer.

About 200 leaders in law enforcement from around the country attended the FBI National Academy programme aimed at raising law enforcement standards and cooperation.

Coursework included intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, law, behavioural science, law enforcement communication and forensic science.

AP