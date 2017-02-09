White House defends Trump's tweet criticising store Nordstrom

Back to Trump presidency World Home

The White House says Donald Trump was standing up for his daughter when he tweeted, criticising the department store Nordstrom.

He claimed Ivanka Trump was treated "so unfairly" by the company, which has stopped selling her clothing and accessory line.

A spokesman for the US president says he was responding to an "attack on his daughter".

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World