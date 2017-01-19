When will Donald Trump be sworn in? Everything you need to know about Inauguration Day

By Steve Neville

Donald Trump will tomorrow be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

President Barack Obama and President-elect Trump will travel together to the US Capitol where the swearing-in ceremony will take place.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence will first be sworn into office and then at noon (5pm Irish time) President-elect Trump will be sworn in as President by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

A number of former presidents will be in attendance including Bill Clinton and George W Bush, who will be joined by former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush. It will be the first time Clinton and Trump have met since the election campaign.

President-elect Trump will then deliver his Inaugural Address, his first official speech as President.

After the address Mr Trump will attend the traditional luncheon at Statuary Hall followed by the Inaugural Parade that will see the presidential motorcade travel down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House.

However, some protests are set to descending on Washington over the Inauguration weekend.

Some 3000 police officers and 7000 National Guardsmen from outside DC alongside FBI and Secret Service personnel will secure the inauguration.

The biggest protest, the Women's March on Washington, is set to take place on Saturday, the day after Mr Trump's inauguration.

Over 200,000 people are expected to march toward the White House joined by a host of celebrities including Katy Perry and Scarlett Johansson.

US comedian Chelsea Handler urged people to join her in a march to fight against those who “wish to turn back the clock to the Dark Ages”.