What's next for Barack Obama as Donald Trump takes over as president?

As Barack Obama’s presidency draws to a close, what will he do next?

Just in case he is unsure of what to do with all his new-found spare time, we’ve compiled a list of our top suggestions. You’re welcome, Barack.

So, whether it’s playing with breakfast cereals…

Or still contributing to politics.

We’re sure he’s going to do it with style.

