What's next for Barack Obama as Donald Trump takes over as president?
20/01/2017 - 13:53:51Back to Trump presidency World Home
As Barack Obama’s presidency draws to a close, what will he do next?
Just in case he is unsure of what to do with all his new-found spare time, we’ve compiled a list of our top suggestions. You’re welcome, Barack.
So, whether it’s playing with breakfast cereals…
Barack Obama GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Or still contributing to politics.
Barack Obama GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
We’re sure he’s going to do it with style.
Obama GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Join the conversation - comment here