What you need to know about Bali’s Mount Agung volcano as people fear imminent eruption

Some 75,000 people have evacuated an area around volcano Mount Agung on the Indonesian island of Bali as activity suggests it is near eruption.

Here’s what we know about the volcano.

(Firdia Lisnawati/PA)

The volcano last erupted in 1963 when it killed 1,100 people.

Then, lava spewed 7.5 km (4.7 miles) while ash was hurled as high as 20 kilometres (12 miles) and blew as far as the Indonesian capital Jakarta some 1,000km (620 miles) away, to the west.

After the eruption, it remained active for about a year.

People are classing the danger zone as a ring of up to 12kms (7.5 miles) from the crater.

(Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

An increasing frequency of tremors from the volcano indicates magma is continuing to move towards the surface.

In one day (September 25) there were some 560 volcanic earthquakes recorded. Most were shallow.

Indonesia is made of thousands of islands and is prone to earthquakes and volcanoes, what geologists call seismic upheaval.

(Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

It is situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

Evacuees are currently living in temporary shelters: sports centres, village halls or even with relatives or friends.

More than 75,000 people had left the immediate area by September 26.

(Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

If there’s an eruption it could force the closure of Bali’s international airport. Planes are unable to fly safely through the ash.

Virgin Australia flights bound for Bali are taking on extra fuel in Darwin in case an eruption means they need to turn back, Australia’s 9 News reported.

The government’s humanitarian assistance plan will see the distribution of hundreds of thousands of face masks.

Ngurah Rai Airport spokesman Arie Ahsan said if volcanic ash is present the airport will distribute masks — Jewel Topsfield (@JewelTopsfield) September 26, 2017

The volcano’s alert status was raised to its highest level on Friday and remains at that – level four.