What we know so far about the terror attack in Barcelona

A van has ploughed into pedestrians in Barcelona.

Here’s everything we know so far about the terror attack.

What happened?

A white Fiat van ploughed into people in the Las Ramblas area of city – one of the most well-known and popular parts of the city, visited by tourists and locals alike.

(Oriol Duran/AP)

The driver fled on foot after the attack.

There are also reports of gunshots being heard and two armed men entering a bar in the popular tourist city.

How many people were hurt?

At least three people are feared dead and dozens injured.

(Oriol Duran/AP)

According to unconfirmed reports, the death toll could be as high as 13 and two attackers are holed up in a bar near the scene.

Government officials confirmed one fatality and said at least 32 people had been injured, seven of them seriously.

What has the response been?

Police cordoned off the popular street and ordered stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close.

(Manu Fernandez/AP)

Some, such as the British ambassador to Spain, Simon Manley, took to social media to warn people in the area.

If you are in the area of Plaça Catalunya in #Barcelona please stay put until the police say it's safe to move #Rambles — Simon Manley (@SimonManleyFCO) August 17, 2017

What are witnesses saying?

Lawyer and University of Glasgow rector Aamer Anwar was walking Las Ramblas when he heard screaming. He said a shopkeeper told him five or six people were badly injured and described the scene as “chaos”.

Tom Gueller, who lives on an adjoining road, was forced to flee the scene when he saw the van hurtling through the crowds.

(Oriol Duran/AP)

He told the BBC’s PM: “I heard screams and a bit of a crash and then I just saw the crowd parting and this van going full pelt down the middle of the Ramblas.

“It wasn’t slowing down at all. It was just going straight through the middle of the crowds.”

Gueller noted that many of the shops had pulled their shutters down and armed police were positioned on street corners, with cordons in place on the road.