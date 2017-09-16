What we know so far about the London Underground explosion

Back to World Home

Detectives investigating an explosion on a London Underground train which sent passengers and those in the vicinity fleeing in fear have made their first arrest.

Here is what we know about the incident so far:

  • An 18-year-old is in police custody having been detained on suspicion of being a terrorist by Kent Police in Dover - the arrest was described as "significant" by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu.
  • Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the arrest was "very significant", but added: "The operation is ongoing."
  • An armed police operation is under way by counter-terror officers investigating the Parsons Green bombing, with residents in the Cavendish Road area of Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, told to leave their properties.
  • Scotland Yard said it has spoken to 45 witnesses, while 77 images and videos have been sent to detectives by members of the public.
  • The national threat level remains at "critical" - the most severe rating - having been raised in the wake of Friday's blast. It means a terror attack "may be imminent".
  • Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the threat "does not by any means necessarily mean that people have to get used - in fact God forbid that they should get used - to repeated attacks".
  • Troops have been dispatched to key sites across the country to free up armed police officers, with promises of "enhanced police presence" on the transport network.
  • Three patients remain in hospital, with 27 of the 30 injured having been discharged, according to NHS England. Police said most of those hurt were suffering from "flash burns".
  • Parsons Green station has reopened after the explosion was carried out towards the rear of a District Line train, bound for central London, at 8.20am on Friday.
  • Scotland Yard and the Prime Minister have rebuked US President Donald Trump over his claim the Parsons Green Tube bomber was "in the sights" of Scotland Yard.
  • Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said police were "chasing down suspects".
  • The Islamic State (IS) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaq news agency, according to the US-based Site Intelligence.

    •
    KEYWORDS: london, parsons green

     

    Join the conversation - comment here

    House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


    More in this section

    Most Read in World