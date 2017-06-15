What we know about the deadly explosion at a Chinese kindergarten

Seven people have died and 59 people have been injured in an explosion at the front gate of a kindergarten in China.

Here’s what we know about the June 15 blast.

The blast coincided with the end of the school day.

The explosion took place at the front gate of the Chuangxin Kindergarten in Fengxian in Jiangsu province at 4.50pm local time. Xuzhou City Government confirmed details of the explosion.

Two people died instantly.

The Xuzhou government said two people died at the scene and five others died at a hospital. At least four others were seriously injured. Some 59 people have been injured.

Videos appear to show the scene, after the explosion.

Videos apparently from the scene and posted on social media showed children and adults lying on the ground, some bleeding. Clothing, shoes and other items were strewn on the ground beside pools of blood next to the nursery’s sliding gate.

Stills from the film have been shared on social media.

An investigation is now under way.

It is not yet known what caused the blast but the Xuzhou City Government has confirmed an investigation has begun.

Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks carried out by people bearing grudges against their neighbours and society.

In 2010, nearly 20 children were killed in attacks on schools, prompting a response from top government officials and leading many schools to beef up security with the posting of guards and the installation of gates and other barriers.

Last year, a knife-wielding assailant injured seven students outside a primary school in a northern city.