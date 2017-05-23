What we know about Salman Abedi, the man named as Manchester suicide bomber

Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old named as the suicide bomber behind Monday's terror attack on Manchester Arena, was born in the city and is believed to be of Libyan descent.

Abedi was registered as living at Elsmore Road in the city as recently as last year - where police raided a downstairs red-bricked semi-detached property on Tuesday as they hunted those thought to be behind the blast.

Neighbours recalled an abrasive, tall, skinny young man who was little known in the neighbourhood, and often seen in traditional Islamic clothing.

It was unclear whether he lived alone at the address, where a flag - possibly Palestinian - was occasionally seen flying from an upstairs window.

Neighbours said the young man had many visitors, one man dropping by regularly to pick him up in a Toyota Yaris.

Abedi is thought to have been of Libyan origin and born in Manchester.

PA