What is known about the London attack terrorists
04/06/2017 - 19:17:16Back to London attack World Home
This is what we know about the three attackers so far:
:: One lived in Barking, east London, and had recently hired the van they used. He even spoke to a neighbour about where he could get one.
:: A friend told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the friend said he was never arrested.
:: Residents at the Elizabeth Fry flats in King's Road, Barking - where a number of arrests were made on Sunday - said they recognised the attacker from a photograph and said he was of middle-eastern or Pakistani origin, had children, and had lived in the area for a number of years.
:: One neighbour described how the man once advised him of the need to be a faithful Muslim.
:: All three were wearing what looked like explosive vests, but these were later found to be hoaxes. At least one was wearing combat trousers.
:: Armed with 12-inch knives they shouted "this is for Allah" as they made their way through pubs and restaurants in Borough Market.
:: Addresses in Barking and East Ham were raided in connection with the attack.