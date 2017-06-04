What is known about the London attack terrorists

This is what we know about the three attackers so far:

:: One lived in Barking, east London, and had recently hired the van they used. He even spoke to a neighbour about where he could get one.

:: A friend told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the friend said he was never arrested.

:: Residents at the Elizabeth Fry flats in King's Road, Barking - where a number of arrests were made on Sunday - said they recognised the attacker from a photograph and said he was of middle-eastern or Pakistani origin, had children, and had lived in the area for a number of years.

People lie on the ground after being detained by police at Elizabeth Fry flats in Barking, east London, on Sunday which officers raided following the terror attack on London Bridge on Saturday night. Pic: PA

:: One neighbour described how the man once advised him of the need to be a faithful Muslim.

:: All three were wearing what looked like explosive vests, but these were later found to be hoaxes. At least one was wearing combat trousers.

:: Armed with 12-inch knives they shouted "this is for Allah" as they made their way through pubs and restaurants in Borough Market.

:: Addresses in Barking and East Ham were raided in connection with the attack.