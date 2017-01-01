What events will make the headlines in 2017?

2016 was an eventful year, and by the looks of things 2017 will be too.

Here’s a look at the upcoming events for this year from sport, politics and entertainment that are sure to make headlines.

Brexit begins

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Theresa May fully intends for Britain to the leave the European Union and a deadline has been set for 31 March.

Award season

(PA)

With Beyonce and Adele battling for the Grammys – who will come out on top this year?

Donald Trump’s inauguration

(Paco Anselmi/PA)

Donald says he’s very much looking forward “to being your president”.

IAAF World Athletics Championships

(Mike Egerton/PA)

These will be held at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and will welcome the very best athletes from all over the globe.