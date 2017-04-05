What does the public think about Steve Bannon's removal?

Steve Bannon has been removed from the White House National Security Council by Donald Trump.

Bannon is a former chief of the far-right website Breitbart News, and his appointment to the position – which allows access to highly sensitive and classified information about US security – had been a cause for concern for critics of Trump’s administration.

(Alex Brandon/AP)

The controversy surrounding Bannon’s appointment has meant his removal just months after obtaining access has inevitably set tongues wagging.

Some are happy with Trump’s decision, even if some of their Twitter handles suggest they don’t usually agree with the business mogul.

BREAKING NEWS: Steve Bannon has just been removed from his National Security Council role. Better late than never! #StopPresidentBannon — #RemoveTrump (@France4Hillary) April 5, 2017

BREAKING: Steve Bannon off the National Security Council.

Good move. He should never have been on it. 👍 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2017

Although people agreed with the decision, not everyone wanted to credit Trump.

Don’t give Pres. Trump credit for removing Steve Bannon from NSC. His twisted ideology shouldn’t have been welcomed in the first place. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) April 5, 2017

While others believe Bannon should be removed entirely from the White House – where he is still Trump’s chief strategist.

Let's be clear, Steve Bannon being removed from the National Security Council isn't a victory until he's removed from the WH completely. 👍 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon actually needs to be fired and removed from the White House. RT if you agree. #Resist #FireBannon — Jeeniya (@jeeniya90) April 5, 2017

Be satisfied with his removal from the NSC if you want, but men like Steve Bannon have no business being involved in government whatsoever. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 5, 2017

Some who appeared to be fans of Breitbart were disappointed with the decision however.

@BreitbartNews I wish he'd stay on NSC.I felt safer while Steve Bannon was on council! Please 🙏 keep your 👀 on it! — Gram's first 🚂🇺🇸 (@bmark5472) April 5, 2017

While others with right-wing leanings moved to show their support for Bannon.

Do you want to know how I know that Steve Bannon is a good man and an effective piece of the Trump White House? The Left absolutely HATE him — Brenden Dilley (@Hublife) April 5, 2017

However, Bannon’s removal doesn’t quite sit right with many – and many have called for others to stay alert for more news on the matter.

Steve Bannon may be off the NSC but he's still the White House Chief Strategist. Something is up, and it stinks. Stay alert. — Anne📎🌴 (@relevanne) April 5, 2017

While some believe it will make little difference.

They act like he was fired, he was just reorganized. Sorry folks. Steve Bannon is here to stay. Now back to the Susan Rice scandal. 😀 — Mike Ryals (@MichaelRyals) April 5, 2017

Finally, we think this one may have let their imagination run a little wild.

Steve Bannon's only contribution to the National Security Council was suggesting they build a Death Star at every meeting. — CanadianAgainstTrump (@secretkuotoa) April 5, 2017

We’re going to guess they aren’t fans of Bannon…