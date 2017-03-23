Westminster terror attack victims treated in hospitals across London

Victims of the Westminster terror attack are being treated in hospitals across the capital, though some who were admitted have now been discharged.

King's College Hospital has confirmed its A&E department took in eight patients, six men and two women.

Two of these patients remain in a critical condition, while four are stable and two have been discharged.

At St Thomas' Hospital, two patients, a man and a woman, remain in a stable condition.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, said: "I would like to thank all staff who were involved in the response to the terrible event yesterday.

"The trust's major incident procedures have worked well, and there has been an excellent response from both clinical and non-clinical staff. My thoughts are with all affected by this appalling tragedy."

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust declared a major incident at St Mary's Hospital on Wednesday afternoon at 3.55pm.

Dr Julian Redhead, medical director at the trust, said: "We can confirm that St Mary's Hospital received eight casualties yesterday from the major incident in Westminster.

"The hospital continues to run smoothly and we are very grateful to all our staff and those of the emergency services for their fantastic response."

The Royal London Hospital said it admitted one patient but a spokeswoman said no further detail could be given on whether that patient died, is being treated or has been discharged.

A spokeswoman for the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust declined to say whether any victims had been admitted there or are being treated. But reports say five of the victims were taken there.

The London Ambulance Service said 68 paramedics and crews responded to the attack, together with staff working in control rooms.

Mark Rowley, the Met's senior anti-terror officer, has said seven patients overall remain in a critical condition in London hospitals.

Speaking at an event in the City of London, NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens thanked health staff.

He said: "The fact is that this was not just paramedics and ambulance crew but staff from St Thomas' Hospital running across Westminster Bridge into potential danger.

"I think that really demonstrates not only the professional skill of all our staff across the NHS but also immense personal bravery."

A spokesman for Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust said: "Two patients were treated at St Thomas' Hospital following yesterday's security incident in Westminster - one man and one woman. The man has now left hospital and the woman remains in a stable condition."