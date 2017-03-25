Westminster security 'must be stepped up' after video reveals open gates

British parliamentarians have said the "soft" outer ring of security at the Palace of Westminster must be enhanced after a video showed the complex's gates were left open and apparently unmanned after Wednesday's terror attack.

The footage, captured by The Times, shows the aftermath of the assault on New Palace Yard which left Pc Keith Palmer mortally wounded.

As armed officers swarm the cobbled forecourt having shot dead terrorist Khalid Masood, the imposing iron gate which allows vehicles to enter can be seen wide open.

In the video, no police officers are visible guarding the entry point, known as Carriage Gates, fuelling concern that the attack might have been worse had Masood been followed by accomplices.

Pedestrians are shown walking past and at one stage a courier on a moped appears to enter unchallenged.

Yards away, separate footage showed Prime Minister Theresa May being rushed from the building and into a waiting car.

Former Metropolitan Police commissioner Lord Blair and ex-House of Commons deputy speaker Nigel Evans both said security will now have to be stepped up.

Lord Blair told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I am absolutely certain that there will be a review now of the outer soft ring that those of us who work at the Palace of Westminster are very used to.

"Always behind it is the inner core of armed officers, but Pc Keith Palmer has paid with his life for that soft outer rim and I think that his family at least, and everybody else, needs the reassurance that will be reviewed."

Lord Blair refused to criticise the officers who apparently left the gate unguarded, describing them as "human beings" who will have been "gripped completely" by the attack while knowing the "cavalry" of armed officers was on its way.

But he added: "I'm absolutely certain that there will have to be changes.

"People are used to the fact that if they go into Downing Street they are confronted by basically closed gates and armed officers and I'm afraid that's what will have to happen, but we'll leave it to the reviews to see what it is.

"But I don't think there should be shock horror about the fact the gates were open for a moment after that kind of attack."

Mr Evans described the outrage as "one of those things that by experience you learn" from.

He revealed that "lots" of MPs locked in the Commons chamber during and after the attack were discussing how to boost security in certain areas, but said far more checks are carried out at Carriage Gates than we he was elected in 1992 and a "bobby" would just "wave you through".

The Tory MP told Today: "I've got no doubts whatsoever that there will be enhanced features of security, it's happening on a regular basis, but following this tragedy security has got to be upped at the same time as still having a welcoming hand to members of the public to come and see how democracy works."

The video comes after Scotland Yard's anti-terror chief said current arrangements were "proportionate".

On Friday, Mark Rowley told reporters that procedures for guarding Parliament had been designed so they were not "overly intrusive".

Parliamentary authorities and the police are carrying out a review of security in the wake of the atrocity.

The complex's main entrance has two sets of large metal gates allowing vehicles to go in and out of the estate and they have traditionally been left open during the day.

A pair of smaller, makeshift gates was introduced more recently with two police officers at each to check passes and allow cyclists, cars and delivery drivers to come and go.

Just inside the entrance gate, armed police are usually present and an unarmed officer sits in a booth by the exit.

Electronic ramps are depressed and barriers lifted further into the courtyard after passes are checked using handheld machines which flash up with a picture of the passholder.

More police, some armed, are usually present after the final checkpoint.

A fundraising page for a Westminster terror attack victim has been taken over by JustGiving amid fears it was set up by a fraudster.

Concerns were raised about the fund that was set up to raise money for the family of Aysha Frade.

The 43-year-old was mowed down when killer Khalid Masood drove a 4x4 into crowds of unsuspecting pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

Aysha Frade. Pic: Sky News

Donations for the language teacher started to pour in soon after her identity was revealed.

But well-wishers who googled Elisia Evetts - the listed admin for the site - discovered someone with the same name had been convicted of fraud in 2013.