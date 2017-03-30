Westminster murderer Khalid Masood killed by single bullet to his chest

Westminster terror attacker Khalid Masood was killed by a single gunshot to his chest, an inquest heard.

Masood, 52, was shot dead by an armed police officer after gaining access to the Palace of Westminster grounds during his March 22 attack in the heart of political London.

Westminster Coroner's Court heard on Thursday that Kent-born Masood, who lived in Birmingham earlier mounted the kerb twice in a Hyundai car as he sped across Westminster Bridge.

He then mounted it a third time, crashing, and then charged into the Palace of Westminster grounds armed with two knives.

In total his attack, which left four people dead, lasted just 82 seconds.

Adjourning the inquest to May, senior coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox said: "I take a moment to pass my sympathies to the family of Masood, who are also all victims of this incident."

An inquest into his four victims, Pc Keith Palmer, 48, who was stabbed, and American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44, who died on Westminster Bridge, was opened and adjourned by Dr Wilcox on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent John Crossley, who is leading the investigation into the attack, told the inquest: "The male attacked a police officer on the ground with two knives, causing great wounds.

"He was then shot dead by a police officer."

He added Masood was pronounced dead at 3.35pm, around an hour after the attack happened.

His body was taken to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington before being moved to a morgue.

Chris Lovatt, operations team leader with the Independent Police Complaints Commission, told the hearing that staff from the watchdog had met on Wednesday with Masood's wife Rohey Hydara, and his mother Janet Ajao.

The later previously said she had "shed many tears" for her son's victims.

Before being radicalised and converting to Islam, Masood was know by names including Adrian Ajao and Adrian Elms.